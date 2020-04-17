Whether it is cooking, educating, drama videos or singing, Hina Khan is the master of all jacks and knows how to win hearts with her killer moves and her breathtaking performances. Hina Khan is the only actress who is making the most of her self-quarantine enjoying herself by engaging in things that she usually doesn’t get time to do. Moreover, the hottie also makes sure to share her daily routine with her fans whether it is about helping her mother in household chores to entertaining with her creative videos.

After a long session of being a tutor, educating and informing her fans to make home-made masks and wear them properly, recently Hina Khan was seen flaunting her moves on Jacqueline Fernandez and Badshah recently released song Genda Phool. It seems that Hina Khan is seen grooving on the song after an intense workout as she is seen dressed in her gym attire.

Not just this, earlier to Hina Khan, even Urvashi Rautela, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, Jasleen Matharu and Asim Riaz were also seen dancing on the same song Genda Phool, which has now become an interesting challenge #GendaPhoolChallenge.

Watch Hina Khan’s video on Genda Phool here—

Talking about the song, the peppy track has won a million of hearts and has garnered 184 million views on YouTube. Not just this, Earlier Jacqueline Fernandez also appeared in Mere Agne Me song with Bigg Boss contestant Asim Riaz. Talking about Hina Khan, the hottie was last seen in Vikram Bhatt’s film Hacked and astonished her fans with her role.

