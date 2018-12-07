Popular television actor Hina Khan's throwback Instagram photo has gone viral on social media. In the photo, Hina Khan looks extremely hot as she poses for the camera in a sexy crop top! Hina Khan is currently seen in Ekta Kapoor's new show Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2.

Bigg Boss 11 runner-up Hina Khan has been setting the Internet on fire with her steamy and ravishing photos! In a throwback photo shared by one of Hina Khan’s fan pages, the television queen is looking like a sexy bombshell in a sexy blue crop-top with black lowers. Her cute pony-tail and adorable expressions are making her look prettier. Hina Khan, who shot to fame after playing the lead role in Star Plus’s popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for almost eight years is now seen in Ekta Kapoor’s latest show Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2 in which she is playing the iconic role of Komolika.

Fans have said that they will only watch Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2 because of Hina Khan. The glam diva also grabbed headlines with her stint in controversial reality show Bigg Boss season 11 where she emerged as the first runner-up. Hina Khan’s stint in Bigg Boss got her a lot of popularity and now she has also become an Internet sensation. Hina Khan has a massive following on social media and has many fan pages with millions of followers. She also appeared in a Punjabi music video titled Bhasoodi which was crooned by Sonu Thakral.

Hina Khan keeps sharing her sexy videos and fans are eagerly waiting for her to feature in the episodes of Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2.

