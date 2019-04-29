Hina Khan, who plays Komolika has a very good personal bond with Shubhaavi Choksey who plays the role of her mother-in-law. But the two had been on headlines recently for their much-talked-about slapping sequence. For one of the episodes, Shubhaavi Choksey was supposed to slap Hina Khan but it ended up badly as she misjudged the force and slapped the actor really hard.

Hina Khan has been multiplying her fanbase with her iconic role as Komolika and people love to see her as the hottest villain on television. The beauty is talented and knows how to win hearts with her superb performances on screen. Currently, she is swaying her fans as she plays the gorgeous Komolika in Ekta Kapoor’s revisited Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. Acing at being a villain, Komolika leaves an impact with her acting. Topping the headlines with her daily stroke on Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Hina Khan has been surfacing the internet but this time, the lady has become the talk-of-the-town for different reasons.

Hina Khan, who plays Komolika has a very good personal bond with Shubhaavi Choksey who plays the role of her mother-in-law. But the two had been on headlines recently for their much-talked-about slapping sequence. For one of the episodes, Shubhaavi Choksey was supposed to slap Hina Khan but it ended up badly as she misjudged the force and slapped the actor really hard. Shubhaavi Choksey who plays Anurag’s mother gave a tight slap on Hina Khan’s face and immediately after that, she realised it went too hard on her. After the awkward moment, Shubhaavi Choksey hugged Hina Khan and apologised for the mistake. Although Hina Khan was shaken by her action she forgave her immediately.

The incident’s story surfaced on the internet and people started talking about it. Feeling embarrassed and bad, Shubhaavi Choksey tried her level best to apologise to co-actor Hina Khan and reciprocating it, Hina Khan accepted the apology well.

Even the Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress took to her official social media account to post a video in which she can be seen talking about Shubhaavi slap. Hina Khan also told the fans that Shubhaavi has been making many efforts to apologize to her.

According to the Bigg Boss 11 contestant Hina Khan, Shubhaavi even sent her flowers and card as a gesture to apologise and said sorry to her 100 times. The sorry card by Shubaavi stated that she is extremely sorry and that she loves her a lot.

The actor might be a strict and tough mother-in-law on screen but she is quite a soft-hearted person in real life. The show is running well on TRP counts and it stars Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan in lead roles.

