Television hottie Hina Khan, who has been stealing hearts with her Komolika avatar these days is going to give a big good news to fans. Seems that the hard work has finally paid off for Hina Khan or her lady luck is favouring her too much these days. After bagging the iconic role of Komolika in the much-awaited sequel of love saga Kasautii Zindagi Kay, Hina Khan is soon going to enter the tinsel town. Yes! Hina Khan has got her ticket to Bollywood and she will soon be seen on the silver screen now.

According to some recent reports, Hina Khan will soon start shooting for a Bollywood film where she will be seen playing the role of a responsible and independent girl. The movie will have a different storyline with a beautiful location. Based in Kashmir, the movie will showcase a story from the 90s. Bollywood’s veteran gem Farida Jalal will also star in this movie playing the role of Hina Khan’s grandmother. The movie will be helmed by Hussain Khan and has already been framed and penned down by Rahat Kazmi and Shakti Singh.

The debutant movie of Hina Khan will be bankrolled by Rahat Kazmi only. While a media interaction, Hina also expressed her excitement for the movie saying that she is thrilled about challenging herself in a brand new medium. Talking about the project, she revealed that it will be a female-centric story where the set will be in a time and place away from the chaos of the city life.

Well, after her superb acting in the role of Komolika, we are convinced that Hina can easily blend herself in any variety that the character demands. So, the movie is predictably going to impress her fans a lot. Hina Khan also spoke on her absence in Kasautii Zindagi Kay. She told that she had prior commitments and the production house of the show knew that already even before she actually signed the role of Komolika. Hina concluded saying that she will start shooting for it right after her shoot for the film completes.

