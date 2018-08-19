Hina Khan yet again gets trolled for posting gym photos! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Hina Khan came to limelight after contesting in the most popular show of Salman Khan, Bigg Boss. The actor on Saturday, August 18 took to her official Instagram account to share her latest hot photos and videos from gym. As per sources, the lady will be seen essaying the role of Kamolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Hina Khan came to limelight after contesting in the most popular show of Salman Khan, Bigg Boss. The diva, who as per sources is all set to make a television comeback with Ekta Kapoor’s iconic show Kasautii Zindagii Kay as Kamolika recently took to her official Instagram account to share her latest gym photos. The gorgeous lady in her post wrote that how can her style not reach the gym. Well, the beauty was seen in the white fitted top with black legging and white shoes. Take a look at the hot photos of Bigg Boss actor Hina Khan.

Making it "SORE" @vikky2121

But the photos didn’t go well with some of the Instagram users. The lady was once again brutally trolled for posting gym photos and videos. While some fans fought for their lady love but one of the fans went on talking about her religion and commented, “Be sharm ladki..kya tuje marna yaad nahi..kya jawab dogi Allah KO.ki fame k liye puri dunya KO apna nanga badan dikhaya hai.”

This is not the first time that she has been trolled for wearing clothes of her choice. The actress was trolled few months back for wearing a bikini during her summer vacay in Goa with her boyfriend Rocky. She was even suggested to offer Namaz instead of doing Surya Namaskar on International Yoga Day. The lady was even trolled for wearing off shoulder at an event that was held for children suffering from Cancer.

#GoaDiaries let's swimmmmm 🏊‍♂️

