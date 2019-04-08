Television actors Hina Khan, Nia Sharma and Jennifer Winget are ruling social media with their latest photoshoots. In the photoshoot shared by Hina Khan, she can be seen looking gorgeous in yellow while Nia Sharma and Jennifer Winget are making everyone go weak in the knees with their latest photoshoot.

When it comes to style and glamour, Television actors are no far behind Bollywood. From setting new fashion trends on telly shows to taking social media by storm with their latest photoshoots, they know how to keep the fans hooked. Among the top leading ladies of telly world, Hina Khan, Nia Sharma and Jennifer Winget have not proved their acting prowess but also emerge as fashionistas.

Komolika of Kasautii Zindagii Kay aka Hina Khan shared her latest photos on Instagram today in which she is making an edgy style statement. Adding every bit of quirk to her summer outfit, Hina Khan is dressed in a yellow buttoned-down top with string details on the waist paired with matching flared pants. With her hair tied in two top knots and kohl-rimmed eyes, Hina Khan is definitely making heads turn.

Known as one of the sexiest women in Asia, Television actor Nia Sharma leaves no stone unturned to raise temperatures and this time is no different. The actor left the celebrities as well as fans drooling after she shared a close-up shot of herself with messed up hair and sultry expressions. Garnering more than 151, 739 likes, the photo is making social media users go weak in the knees.

Jennifer Winget, who has time and again proved her versatility with diverse roles, shared her latest photoshoot on Instagram recently. The monochrome photos of Jennifer Winget are simply stunning and a visual treat for all her fans. With more than 300K likes, the photos are receiving a lot of love on social media.

On the professional front, Hina Khan is leaving Kasautii Zindagii Kay for film projects. The actor recently revealed that she has bagged a Vikram Bhatt’s film. Nia Sharma is currently working on telly show Ishq Mein Marjawan while Jennifer Winget last featured in the show Bepannaah and is yet to announce her next project.

