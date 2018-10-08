Star Parivaar Awards 2018: Television actor Hina Khan never fails to astonish her fans with her hot and happening photos. Gifted with a beautiful face and a perfect body, Hina knows how to slay it every time with her looks. Yet again, she has left her fans breathless with a stunning photo which will give you a glance at what she wore on the Star Parivar Awards.

Television beauty Hina Khan is one of the most adored personalities and she is followed by a major fanbase of 3.7 million. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame, Hina is quite discussed for her fashion sense as she flaunted her trendy attires in the reality show Bigg Boss. Once again the diva swayed her fans with her stunning look for the big award night. The popular award function Star Parivaar Awards 2018 was held on October 6 at NSCI, SVP Stadium, Mumbai. Telly stars graced the event in their best of attires, making it a night to remember.

Hina Khan also chose an extremely glamorous look for the night and became the centre of attraction. A glance of this stunning avatar was shared by her on the official Instagram account.

Take a look at the post:

In this photo, Hina Khan is sparkling like a star donning a golden gown with frill sleeves. The gorgeous diva has applied a dark purple lipstick which is going very well, contrasting the whole attire. One of the most attractive aspects of her overall look is the hairstyle she has chosen, the messy low bun is making her look dreamy as ever.

ALSO READ: Divyanka Tripathi looks absolutely dreamy in her latest Instagram photo

The Bigg Boss winner, Hina Khan has been the talk of the town since the time she participated in the reality show Bigg Boss and garnered a huge fan following. She keeps her fans updated with her day-to-day life and special events. Recently, a glance of her dance performance was also surfacing the internet which stole a million of hearts. Hina Khan’s dancing video will leave you breathless, watch here:

ALSO READ: Elle Beauty Awards 2018: Bollywood beauties Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani and Sonakshi Sinha grace the red carpet

On the work front, the diva might be portrayed as the iconic character Komolika for the second part of the love saga Kasautii Zindagi Ki. Although she has not given a green flag herself for the news it is overall the internet already and the fans are eagerly waiting to see her on the Ekta Kapoor’s daily soap.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More