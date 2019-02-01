Television actor Hina Khan masters the talent of impressing her fans on social media with her trendy attires and alluring looks. Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram handle to share her post-workout pictures. In the photos, she is looking stunning in a pink crop hoodie and grey slim fit lower.

Hina Khan keeps her gym look classy yet high on style

Hina Khan hot photos: Television actor Hina Khan is counted amongst the top actors who tries from head to toe to astonish her fans with her sizzling photos and videos. The Internet sensation has about 4.4 million followers on Instagram which proves that the heartthrob is her fans favourite. Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram handle to share her photos post her gym session. She is looking cool dressed in a Crop pink hoodie and a stylish grey lower. Hina is among those Indian actresses who leaves no chance of impressing her fans with her flamboyant looks and outstanding acting skills.

Currently, the actor is astonishing her fans with her lead negative role Komolika in the daily soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay with costars Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan. The show is currently high on TRP charts and is among the favourite list of its fans.

The show is actually a reboot of 2001 Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The actor came into limelight after appearing in show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. After some time, she left the show and then appeared in Bigg Boss. During Bigg Boss, Hina transformed her image from a daily soap heroine into an independent girl. The actor leaves no chance of leaving her fans awestruck and is best known for her stylish attires and stunning looks.

