Television actress Hina Khan, who is currently making the most of the quarantine time at home entertaining and educating people about coronavirus, is among the finest stars in the industry. Whether it is her acting prowess or her versatility which makes her an allrounder. Hina Khan did her Television debut with the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in the role of Akshara and received a lot of love from the audience. For eight years, Hina Khan entertained her fans with her character and with her on-screen Jodi with Karan Mehra (Naitik).

Even after leaving the show, the hottie still shares a great bond with all her costars, which she considers as her family. Recently, the actor shared an adorable collage on her Instagram story wishing Rohan Mehra on his birthday. In the collage, Hina Khan attached all her throwback photos with Rohan Mehra, who played the role of Naksh Singhania.

Talking about Hina Khan’s journey after Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Hina Khan went inside Bigg Boss in season 11 and showcased the inner SherKhan. Though she couldn’t win the show, she made a special place in the heart of her fans and immediately after Bigg Boss she appeared in Khatron Ke Khiladi and became the first runner up.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma’s charitable act irks Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij, former respond

Further, Hina Khan then set the screens on fire with her hot avatar in Kasautii Zindagi Kay in the role of Komolika. But after a few months, Hina Khan had to say goodbye as she received offers from Bollywood. No doubt, Hina Khan is the master of all jacks and knows how to garner attention on social media.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App