This year, Hina Khan will be making her debut at the Cannes International Film Festival in France. The hardworking actor will be walking at the red carpet and will also be a part of a panel discussion which is organised by India Pavilion on May 17, 2019. Cannes started on May 14 and will end on May 25.

Television actor Hina Khan, who is best known to create a buzz with her stunning attires and looks, has recently wrapped up the shoot of her ongoing daily soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay and has successfully headed for Cannes International Film Festival. The actor is known for ruling the Television screens with her outstanding acting skills and sensational looks and masters the talent of impressing fans with her versatile roles. The hardworking actor is much-excited as she will be making her debut at Cannes. Reports suggest that the actor will be walking the red carpet on the gala event.

Not only this, but the actor will also be a part of a panel which will be organised by India Pavilion on May 17, 2019. This will be the 72nd edition of Cannes, which started on May 14 and will end on May 25. Like always, Hina Khan is regularly updating her fans about her trip on Instagram by uploading pictures and videos on her story.

Before going to French Riviera for the international film festival, Hina Khan along with her beau Rocky Jaiswal took a break in Paris and visited Eiffel Tower. In an interview, the actor revealed that she is super-excited for her debut at Cannes which she has been following as a fan for several years. She further said that her interest is not only limited to the red carpet, she also follows Cannes as it is the most path-breaking international content.

She further added that she feels honoured as she would also get the opportunity to open up about her views on cinema, her upcoming film and about her journey amongst the best creative and unique minds on the platform.

After the discussing her views with Ekta Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut and Prasson Joshi on the panel, she will then launch the first look of her short film Lines, which is based on the Kargil War. Hina Khan is among the highest-paid actors of the industry who has subsequently shifted to big-screens as the actor has now got the opportunity to feature in Vikram Bhatt untitled film.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App