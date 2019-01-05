Hina Khan hot photos: Hina Khan is one of the highest paid actors of the Television industry and misses no chance of updating her fans with her hot upgrades. The Internet sensation has about 4.2 million followers on Instagram and continues to win hearts for her phenomenal role in her current show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. In her recent uploads, the diva is looking alluring dressed in casual attire.

Hina Khan hot photos: Tele actor Hina Khan is counted amongst the most hardworking actors of the Industry. After appearing in daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the diva came into recognition. Post to it, the actor appeared in the famous show–Bigg Boss season 11 where she transformed her image and showcased her real personality which was very well appreciated and gained a lot of popularity there. In the show, she was seen sharing good friendship goals with Priyank Sharma and Luv Tyagi. The diva is still in contact with her show friends and often updates photos with them on social media.

Recently, the diva took to her official Instagram handle to share her alluring pictures. She is looking fabulous dressed in a casual floral print top which is suiting her well. The Internet sensation has about 4.2 million followers on Image-sharing platform Instagram and misses no chance of updating her upgrades on social media. Post Bigg Boss the actor got an opportunity to work in Ekta Kapoor’s show–Kasautii Zindagii Kay in a lead negative role. Her on-screen character is praised by her fans and indulges into the character very well.

