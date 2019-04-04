Hina Khan hot photos: The fashion icon of the television industry who barely misses a chance of adding sexy, beautiful and of course hot photos to her vacation diaries, posted her Maldives pictures. The lady in the latest Instagram post is seen posing for a picture in her summer attire.

Hina Khan hot photos: Television beauty, Hina Khan who barely misses an opportunity of impressing her fanbase when it comes to posting vacation pictures and videos, took to her official Instagram handle to share her alluring pictures. As we all know, Hina Khan is currently having a gala time in the Maldives with her family. The gorgeous lady has been posting pictures on social media to update her fanbase. Just a few days ago, she took to her account to let the followers know how proud she is of her mother as she dived in the sea for the first time.

Recently, the lady shared her alluring picture in an off-white frilled dress with a hat and sunglasses, giving the outfit a perfect look. The lady in the caption, thanked her Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 co-star Ariah Agarwal for suggesting her post the photo in which she is seen giving us a perfect summer goal. Giving a perfect treat to Instagram users, Hina Khan posted a series of pictures via Instagram story.

Take a look at the post of Hina Khan that has 162k likes:

On the work front, Hina Khan who became the household name after being a part of Star Plus ongoing show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. In order to enter in the eleventh season of Bigg Boss, she decided to quit the show in which she was seen as essaying the role of Akshara Singhania. Well, Hina Khan claimed that she was not happy with the changes being made in the show whose makers decided to bring a 10-year leap in the show.

Talking about her ongoing show, Hina Khan is currently seen as essaying the role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. The gorgeous diva has already completed the shooting of the show from which she has decided to take a break. According to her latest interview, she is busy with her prior commitments which were informed to the makers of KZK2 starring Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes.

