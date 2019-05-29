Television actor Hina Khan is among the leading stars, who leaves no stone unturned to impress her fans with her fashion game as well as her outstanding acting skills. Currently, the actor is sizzling the Internet with her vacation pictures in Switzerland. Dressed in a striped crop top and pants, the actor is looking stunning. Take a look at her pictures:

Hina Khan is among the most talented actors who leaves no chance of setting the Internet on fire with her glamour and style. Rather it is her on-screen look or her social media clicks, the actor knows how to sway her fans with her fashion game. The television actor well proved herself in International markets by dazzling well in Cannes Film Festival. Starting from sizzling the red carpet in a silver gown to giving major fashion goals to her fans with her stylish attires, the actor knows the talent of garnering attention on social media.

Hina Khan also revealed the first poster of her short film Lines. The film is based on Kargil War and Hina Khan will play the role of a Muslim girl Nazia in the film. Soon after flying high with her style wings in the French Riveria and by sharing pictures with Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra, the actor is now on a break from her hectic schedule and is enjoying herself with her beau Rocky Jaiswal in Swiss Alps.

Recently, the actor shared a series of pictures dressed in a striped crop top with pants. With dewy makeup and perfect hairdo, the actor is currently conquering millions of hearts on social media. It seems that the actor is in her own world enjoying every bit from her vacations.

Talking about her work front, currently, the actor has taken a break from Ekta Kapoor’s high in TRP show Kasautii Zindagii Kay with Erica Fernandes, Parth Samthaan, Pooja Banerjee in lead roles. Hina Khan has not only spilt the magic of her hotness, but she is also among the highest paid actors of the industry.

Hina Khan has a massive fan base and is quite evident in terms of updating herself on social media with her personal and professional upgrades. Hina Khan first appeared in the role of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata. Post to which she appeared in Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss in season 11. The actor shot to limelight after the show and started receiving many offers.

