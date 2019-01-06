Hina Khan photos: Internet sensation Hina Khan is an avid social media user and misses no chance of updating herself well on the Internet. She is best known for her hot photos, stylish attire and adorable smile which normally creates a buzz on Instagram. In her recent pictures, she is looking fabulous in a colourful casual top and white shorts.

Television actor Hina Khan is among those actors who have flourished themselves well on-screens with their stupendous hard work and talent. Hina leaves no stone unturned to update their fans with her latest professional and personal upgrades. The sensation has transformed her image so well that her fans leave no chance of praising her in every deed. The hottie has about 4.2 million followers on Image-sharing platform–Instagram and tries her level best in connecting with her fans on social media. Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest pictures. In the photos, she is looking alluring dressed in a casual colourful top and has given a different style to her hair by using feather hair clips which are suiting her well. Further, she has completed her looks with white mini shorts which is complimenting her well.

The actor excelled after appearing in the famous Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss season 11 with other contestants like–Priyank Sharma and Luv Tyagi. In the show itself, the diva’s fans came to know about her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal, whom she is dating since 2014. Post to the show, the actor got a chance to work in Ekta Kapoor’s show Kasautii Zindagii Kay in the role of Komolika and is currently winning her fans hearts with her outstanding lead role.

