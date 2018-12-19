Hina Khan hot photos: Tele actor Hina Khan leaves no stone unturned to amuse her fans with her hot and happening photos. The Internet sensation has about 4 million followers on image sharing platform–Instagram which proves the actor to be the heart and soul of her fans. The actor grasped popularity and attention after appearing in the TV show–Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on Starplus. Post to it, the diva participated in the famous Salman Khan’s show–Bigg Boss 11. In the show, the actor was predominantly known for her outspoken personality and style.

Recently, the diva took to her official Instagram handle to share her shopping photos. In the pictures, the hottie is dressed in a casual attire wearing a black bralette with a casual white shirt and casual lowers. Apart from this, the diva was also titled with titles like–35 Hottest Actresses In Indian Television in 2014 and Television’s Top 10 Actresses by Rediff. Recently, she appeared as a showstopper on Lakme Fashion Week for Osaa. Currently, the diva is playing the role of Komolika in the famous Ekta Kapoor’s show–Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The actor has also worked in reality show–Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8. Hina is best known for her adorable expressions, trendy attires and stylish looks.

I am super duper excited as @Myntra ‘s biggest beauty sale, #MyntraBeautyEdit, is on from 4th – 6th Dec ✨. With irresistible offers across 15,000+ products, 350+ brands and 50+ new brand launches, this is the time to grab all your makeup, perfumes, skincare and haircare products for both men and women 🙌. I have started adding my favorite @maccosmeticsindia products to my cart, so go ahead, click 🔗 in bio and start wishlisting. Here are some amazing deals you can’t miss 💁‍♀: 1⃣ Upto 50% OFF on top beauty brands 2⃣ Complimentary gift with every purchase of M.A.C, Bobbi Brown, Clinique 3⃣ 720 gifts to be won across 72 hours 4⃣ First 5,000 customers billing above 1,500 to win a stylized tote bag #myntrabeautyedit #trysomethingnewtoday #myntrabeauty . . . #galleri5InfluenStar

On public demand😬 ❤️

It’s always necessary to acknowledge an opportunity. Almost a year back when I had this opportunity i had to face a lot of challenges but looking at each challenge as a new opportunity in itself each time to prove yourself is a true winners attitude, of course it helps you while you’re inside the house but it actually matters when you come out. I did my best when I was inside and continue to do so in my life outside. I wish , hope and pray that everyone from this season of BB become achievers in their respective paths as real winners of real life. Glad and privileged to be present at their starting point in this journey that awaits them both inside and outside the house. @colorstv #BiggBoss12 #SherrKhan . 👗 @prem_thelabel 💍 @minerali_store 👠 @zara Styled by @kansalsunakshi

Jusssttt❤️ My life my rules🙌

