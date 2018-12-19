Hina Khan hot photos: Hina Khan is one of the highest paid actors in the Television industry. The Internet sensation gained recognition after appearing in Bigg Boss 11 and is currently portraying the role of Komolika in the recent show–Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The Internet sensation has about 4 million followers on Instagram which proves the diva to be her fans favourite.

Hina Khan hot photos: Tele actor Hina Khan leaves no stone unturned to amuse her fans with her hot and happening photos. The Internet sensation has about 4 million followers on image sharing platform–Instagram which proves the actor to be the heart and soul of her fans. The actor grasped popularity and attention after appearing in the TV show–Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on Starplus. Post to it, the diva participated in the famous Salman Khan’s show–Bigg Boss 11. In the show, the actor was predominantly known for her outspoken personality and style.

Recently, the diva took to her official Instagram handle to share her shopping photos. In the pictures, the hottie is dressed in a casual attire wearing a black bralette with a casual white shirt and casual lowers. Apart from this, the diva was also titled with titles like–35 Hottest Actresses In Indian Television in 2014 and Television’s Top 10 Actresses by Rediff. Recently, she appeared as a showstopper on Lakme Fashion Week for Osaa. Currently, the diva is playing the role of Komolika in the famous Ekta Kapoor’s show–Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The actor has also worked in reality show–Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8. Hina is best known for her adorable expressions, trendy attires and stylish looks.

