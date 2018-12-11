Hina Khan photos: Hina Khan, who is currently essaying the role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, is back to rule hearts with her latest photos. In her latest photos on Instagram, Hina is making a statement with her hot avatar at the gym. With this, Hina has also sharted her workout video which is making social media users go gaga over her and praise her hard work and determination.

From Akshara to Komolika, Hina Khan has emerged as one of the most unconventional leading actors of the Television industry. As she transitions from the small screen to the big screen, Hina is leaving no stone unturned to charm the audience with her impeccable style and undeniable charm. Kicking away the mid-week blues in style, Hina decided to hit the gym today and has shared photos of the same on her official Instagram account.

Looking absolutely fit and fabulous, Hina is making a statement in her gym attire. In the photo, Hina can be seen dressed in an army-print jacket styled with black leggings and matching shoes and wristbands. With minimal makeup, Hina is amping up her look with half-up-half-down hairdo.

Have a look at photos shared by Hina Khan here:

Along with this, Hina also shared a workout video on her Instagram account. In the video, the diva can be seen doing squats on a gym ball. Shared just an hourn ago, the posts have recieved more than 57K and 23K respectively. Meanwhile, fans and followers cannot resist praising her hardwork and determination in the video.

On the work front, Hina Khan made her debut with Star Plus’s hit show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and later starred in reality shows like Bigg Boss Season 11 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 8.

