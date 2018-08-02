Popular TV actor and Bigg Boss season 11 participant Hina Khan's new posts on her personal Instagram account are surely giving goosebumps to her fans and followers. The actor is currently in London and is sharing some amazing pictures.

Famous television actor Hina Khan’s latest post of Instagram will surely melt your heart. As the actor is quite active on social media, she regularly uploads amazing pictures for her fans and followers. The actor has recently uploaded amazing pictures from London, where she is currently. And in one of the pictures on her Instagram account, she wrote, “Shop shop shop till you drop and pose pose and pose and pose and pose.”

She recently was seen in music videos and made her debut with titled ‘Bhasoodi’. The song is really peppy and will surely make you dance like never before. Her great looks and her amazing body has surely given us beauty and body goals.

She was also recently honoured as the ‘Style Diva’ in the TV industry award at the Gold Awards 2018 ceremony which held in Mumbai. The gorgeous actor will soon be seen in a short film called Smart Phone where she will play a de-glam role.

Born in 1987 in Srinagar, the summer capital Jammu and Kashmir, the actor started her career in an Indian soap opera serial called Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, where she played the role of Akansha.

Right now the actor is dating her former Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Supervisor producer Rocky Jaiswal since 2014. She gained popularity in Bigg Boss season 11 where she confirmed that she is patient of asthma.

The actor also proved her courageous attitude after she participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and was the first runner-up.

