The season 2 of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, starring Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan, has been garnering good views. Actress Hina Khan’s entry on the show as Komolika generated a lot of curiosity among the viewers. The former Bigg Boss contestant was quite a hit among fans with her role as the vivacious Komolika.

Hina Khan aka Kamolika, confirms that she will be taking a break from the daily soap Ksauti Zindagi Kay. She assures her disheartened fans that she is not quitting and will be back whenever the show needs her. The TV actor disclosed that she will be taking a break from Kasauti Zindagi Kay and want to be seen post-March. The fans were devastated on the outbreak of this news presuming that the former actress will be quitting the show to which she reverted that she is only taking a break of 4-5 months as she has committed for a movie and will return whenever the show needs her.

She also clarified in an interview that her decision is not influenced by the fact that Anurag and Prerna might marry soon. She added that her focus won’t budge from Kamollika and it will remain a priority for her. The former Bigg Boss contestant also disclosed that she would be attending the Cannes film festival this year. Known for playing the role of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Hina Khan in 2017, also participated in Bigg Boss 11 and became the first runner up. She is one of the highest paid actresses in the Indian television industry and declines to slow down hew splendid performances.

