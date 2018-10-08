Bigg Boss 11 fame Hina Khan made a lot of headlines for her uber-hot avatar on the big award night of Star Parivaar 2018. After basking lots of appreciation for her hot look, now the beauty is surfacing over the internet for her dance moves on Nora Fatehi's Dilbar song. Hina Khan can be seen flaunting her beautiful curves and showcasing her dancing skills like a boss. Watch video

Hina Khan steals the show with her dance moves on chartbuster song Dilbar

Television queen Hina Khan has created a lot of buzz with her uber-hot avatar on the big award night of Star Parivaar 2018. The beauty graced the red carpet with the utmost elegance. She donned a golden gown and swayed her fans with a messy low bun and purple lipstick which contrasted with her attire but complimented the overall look very well. After garnering lots of appreciation for her attire, now the beauty is surfacing over the social media for her dance moves on Nora Fatehi’s Dilbar song.

Hina Khan, who rose to fame with her stint in the reality show Bigg Boss Season 11, manages to capture the headlines with something or the other. This time, her sizzling moves on the Nora Fatehi’s version of Dilbar is breaking the internet. In the video, Hina Khan can be seen flaunting her beautiful curves and showcasing her dancing skills like a boss.

Take a glimpse of her dazzling moves here:

Justifying all the stardom earned from her fans, Hina slayed at the red carpet of Star Parivaar awards 2018 too, which was held in Mumbai on October 6. The gorgeous diva donned a sexy black shimmery dress with added frills on her waist area. Glam Girl Hina chose the right amount of makeup and accessories with a silver touch, complementing the attire.

Take a look at the astonishing photos of her from the event:

The actor, who became popular for her role as Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has shrugged off the household image and has stunned her fans with the hot avatars of her. Hina Khan was also one of the most talked-about personalities while she was a part of Bigg Boss because of her trendy fashion sense.

