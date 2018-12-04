After Divyanka Triapthi, telly world's fashion icon Hina Khan get abducted. The stunning lady who is currently essaying the role of Komolika isn Kasautii Zindagii Kay, took to her official Instagram handle to share the news of her being kidnapped. Talking about the other projects, former Bigg Boss contestant will make her Bollywood debut with Farida Jalal.

Star Plus’s breaking news? Yesterday i.e. December 3, the news of television beauty Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya being adbucted went viral on social media and guess what we have another beauty from our telly world who has been kidnapped. Guess what! its none other our fashion icon Hina Khan. The lady who is currently seen essaying the role of Komolika in Ekta Kapoor’s iconic show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, took to her official Instagram handle to share the breaking of her being kidnapped.

Well, in the video Hina Khan is seen asking her fans to help her come out of the captive. According to the beauty, she has been asked to pay 4 crores. Talking about the man who has kidnapped her, she was noted saying that he is coming and giving her elecric shocks. The gorgeous diva further added that she has just started working with Balaji. Seems like the entire Balaji team is upto a grand surprise for their huge fan following. To know whats brewing up, we need to stay tuned with the Star Plus team in order to come up with the conclusion.

Take a look at the video which was shared by Hina Khan today i.e. December 4:

The stunning lady who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Farida Jalal’s next project, made sure that her 4 million followers on social media are aware of what’s happening in her life. The video which was shared a few minutes ago has already garnered 18k likes. We hope our Nikaaa from Kasautii Zindagii Kay is doing fine.

