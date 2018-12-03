The fashion icon of telly world, Hina Khan is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Farida Jalal's upcoming movie. The stunning lady who is quite active on social media, took to her official Instagram account to confirm the news of her doing a Bollywood movie by posting a selfie with the veteran actor. Khan on Sunday i.e. December 2, took to her photo-sharing ap to share a funny video that is simply unmissable.

Hina Khan video: Television hottie Hina Khan who is currently seen essaying the role of Komolika in Ekta Kapoor's iconic show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, is all set to make her Bollywood debut with veteran actor Farida Jalal's next project. On December 1, Khan took to her official Instagram handle to post a video in which the two are seen having fun at the sets of their upcoming movie. We all know that the fashion icon of telly world is a good singer but her shocking reaction to Farida's singing is simply unmissable.

In the video, Hina Khan is heard singing Jab Jab Bahar Aayi Aur Phool Muskarayan while Dadi surprised Hina with the latest superhit of B-Town, Ladki Beautiful Kar Gyi Chull. Well, Farida’s sassy shades and choice of song left Hina in shock. Khan took to her photo-sharing app to share the video with a caption stating that Daadi up to date kar gayi chull. According to her post, the funny video was shot during the role rehearsal. She even said that the beautiful versatile actor of Bollywood who has worked under many production house, is a powerhouse and there is nothing in this world that she doesn’t know.Hina Khan,Farida Jalal,Hina khan photos, Hina Khan instagram,Hina Khan Bollywood movie, Hina Khan debut, Hina Khan Bollywood debut, Hina Khan sexy photos, Hina Khan hot photos

The stunning lady who set the YouTube on fire with her Komolika promo, was noted saying that before signing her character for Kasautii Zindagii Kay, the makers of the show were informed about her prior commitments. The lady will return to the small screen soon after she completes the shooting of her upcoming Bollywood film.

