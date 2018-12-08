Hina Khan photos: Komolika from Kasautii Zindagii Kay took to her official Instagram handle to share her hot and sizzling no-filter photos. The stunning lady who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Farida Jalal's next project, is currently busy enjoying shooting for the movie scenes in beautiful state of India, Kashmir.

Hina Khan photos: Television beauty Hina Khan never misses a chance to entertain her huge fan following with her amazing performances in shows. The gorgeous diva who is rose to limelight after entering Salman Khan’s controversial show Bigg Boss, is popularly known as Akshara Singhania. She surprised her huge fan following by essaying the role of Komolika in Ekta Kapoor’s iconic show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Not just that, the star who is also known as the Fashion icon of Telly world who is always up with a new outfit.

Well, we all know that out hottie is all set to mke her Bollywood debut with one of Bollywood’s versatile actor, Farida Jalal. Although her role in the film and movies’ name is still not confirmed but the star is quite active on social media and often uploads her on set pictures. Her most recent post is all about no filter. The gorgeous diva is a glam queen but we bet you have never seen her subtle look. Head covered with a floral print dupatta to a beautiful smile on her face, Hina Khan’s beautiful pictures from Kashmir is setting the Internet on fire.

If you missed to watch Hina Khan’s latest Instagram story, take a look at Hina Khan’s latest uplaod is a must watch:

