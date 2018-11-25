Hina Khan photos: Television beauty Hina Khan aka Komolika of Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 took to her official Instagram handle to share her stunning photos in a yellow outfit. Looking as bright as sunshine, Hina Khan never misses an opportunity to surprise her fans.

Hina Khan photos: Television beauty Hina Khan has ruled the telly world for years and now is on cloud seven as she stars on Star Plus’s famous show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 as Komolika. Setting the internet on fire with her stunning photos and adorable videos, Hina Khan never misses an opportunity to make her fans go gaga. Be it her airport looks or gorgeous pictures in an ethnic outfit, Hina Khan slays like a boss in whatever she wears.

To treat her fans, Hina Khan took to her official Instagram handle on November 24 in which she looks like a sun-kissed diva. Decked in a yellow kurta with golden embroidery with a white dhoti, the stunner chose to wear an ethnic footwear with her gorgeous outfit. Well, that’s not it! subtle makeup with wavy hairstyle, dangle added classiness to the look. Take a look at the beautiful photos of Hina Khan.

With 3.9 million followers on social media, we all know how active our stunning television diva is. The lady who is known as the fashion icon of Indian television often treats her fans. Within hours, Hina Khan’s latest Instagram post garnered 155k likes from her fans and infact the critics.

Talking about her projects, Hina Khan has appeared in one of the most famous shows of Star Plus, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Akshara. The beauty was last seen in Salman Khan’s controversial show Bigg Boss. Known for her not-giving up attitude, Khan was also a part of Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi.

