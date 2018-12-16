Hina Khan photos: Subtle make-up, shimmery dress and unmissable new hair-cut, Hina Khan is simply slaying like a diva in her latest Instagram post which has so far garnered over 210k likes. The stunning treat came yesterday i.e. December 15 when Khan who is currently seen essaying the role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, posted her about last night pictures in which she is seen sparkling like a star.

Hina Khan photos: Our stunning lady Hina Khan never misses a chance to make her fan go crazy when it comes to new looks. We all know, she is always up to empower the hurdles coming her way. Be it facing the criticism for whatever she says or her performances in shows, Hina takes it exactly like a sassy lady. Following the steps of feminism, you definitely must have heard her talking about girl power in the reality shows, she has far participated

Coming back to her sizzling photos and mind-blowing videos, Hina Khan gave a perfect weekend surprise to her fansnyesterday i.e. December 15 by posting her super hot pictures in a sexy avatar. Chopped frizzy hair and make-up to the point, Hina’s latest look definitely defines and proves why she is known as the style icon of Telly industry. The gorgeous lady was sparkling like her shimmery dress which even had net frills attached to the gorgeous purple, silver gown. Posing for her series of pictures and making it look like a beautiful paint, Khan is the only diva who can do this.

Treating her 4 million followers with a sexy post, Hina Khan’s latest upload has so far garnered 210k likes on photo-sharing app. If you missed her post, here’s the sneak peek to it.

On the work front, Hina Khan became a popular household name after being a part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Akshara Singhania. She then came to limelight after she participated in Salman Khan’s famous and of course controversial show Bigg Boss 11. Currently, the beauty is gearing up to make her Bollywood debut and side by side doing one of the most famous character of Star Plus, Komolika from Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

