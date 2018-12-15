Television queen Hina Khan is always up with something new and interesting. The stunning lady who currently seen essaying the role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, was noted talking about her first experience of watching a porn video. Khan who is always acknowlegded for how she thinks that women should be given equal rights, is always noted for sharing her personal and professional life.

Television queen Hina Khan is always up with something new and interesting. Be it her outfit or photoshoots, she never disappoints her huge fan following. The lady who is currently seen as essaying the role of Komolika in Ekta Kapoor’s iconic show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, is also gearing up for her upcoming movie that stars Farida Jalal. Recently, the gorgeous diva was noted talking to a magazine. Khan who is always acknowlegded for how she thinks that women should be given equal rights, is always noted for sharing her personal and professional life.

The lady who thinks that women are the most mysterious creatures on earth, was quoted saying that her first experience of watching a porn video was an eye-opener. She further talked about how women are full of secrets and mysteries. Hina Khanw further added that mn think they are the ones who are scanning the chick out in a room full of men and women but in reality that is a vice versa case. Well, the gorgeous diva of Telly world definitely disclosed a top secret of women in just one go.

Nevertheless, the stunning lady who already broken all records by garnered millions of views on Komolika promo, is popularly known as Akshara Singhania from Star Plus’s show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Not just that, she was the best known personalities who came to limelight by passing controversial statements in the Bigg Boss house, has also participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi. We all know how active she is on social media and never misses an opportunity to make her fans go gaga. Khan recently posted her Hello December post from a magazine photoshoot.

Her latest hot and sexy photoshoot will definitely leave you stun, just the way we are!

