Hina Khan hot photos: From fighting for herself like a boss in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss to bagging the most famous role of Star Plus, Komolika from Kasauti Zindagii Kay 2, Hina Khan’s unmissable journey is all about appreciation and hard work. Ever since the gorgeous lady became the household name due to her amazing performance in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Hina Khan has been in limelight. The stunning Srinagar beauty who made sure that she gets no reason to look back to hurdle she went through, is also on cloud nine as she is all set to make her Bollywood debut with an unknown project that also stars veteran actress Farida Jalal.

Talking about her hot and sizzling pictures on Instagram. Hina Khan definitely is quite active on social media and never disappoints her fans when it comes to promoting girl power or the pure bond of love and friendship. Recently, the style icon of telly world was seen having a gala time with her best friend and former Bigg Boss contestant Priyank Sharma along with beau Rocky Jaiswal and others. In a grey homie outfit, Hina Khan simply looks relaxed in her Instagram photos while Sharma and Jaiswal are their gym avatar.

If you missed out the lovable pictures of Hina Khan with her loved ones who make her smile, here are the photos that have so far garnered over 42.7k likes:

