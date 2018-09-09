Hina Khan once again sets the internet on storm by sharing her latest London photos on her official Instagram account, The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor is currently spending quality time in London with her family. Her latest photos from London are a treat to watch.

The television beauty Hina Khan who came to limelight after participating in one of the most controversial shows, Bigg Boss 11 starring Salman Khan, has once again set the internet on fire. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor took to her official Instagram account to share her latest London photos. On Thursday, September 6, Hina Khan shared an adorable photo with her family. The beauty in her post, told her fans that she is going to London in order to spend some quality time with her family.

Take a look at her the beautiful photos she shared on her official social media handle. Within few hours, the photos have garnered around 90,678 likes on her photos. With the black dress and off-white coloured over-coat, Hina Khan’s latest photos are a treat for her fans.

ALSO READ: Hina Khan takes London by storm with her stunning looks, see photos

ALSO READ: Bhojpuri Youtube sensation Amrapali Dubey insists audience to watch this film in her latest video!

Be it a perfect couple photo of her parents or a cute family picture, Hina Khan’s family photos garnered around 156,984 likes, in just a couple of hours. Take a look at her family photos.

Well, there is no doubt that she knows how to carry whatever she wears in a sassy way. Be it an Indian outfit or western, anything she wears simply adorns her beauty. Her latest sun-kissed photos in white striped shirt and yellow skirt are all about her being sassy as always. With toned legs and beautiful make-up, Hina Khan chose to wear a pink colour lipstick.

On the work front, Hina Khan as per sources is a part of Ekta Kapoor’s much-anticipated show Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot. Reports suggest that Khan will be seen essaying the famous role of Kamolika but neither the makers of the show nor Hina Khan has confirmed her involvement in the show.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More