Known for her impressive on-screen performances and versatility, Television actor Hina Khan is winning hearts with her latest photo. A few hours ago, Hina took to her official Instagram account to share her latest photo in which she can be seen posing for a selfie. The diva is currently garnering praises for her stint in Kasautii Zindagii Kay as Komolika. Take a look-

Television star Hina Khan is back and how! Post winning hearts with her stint as Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and reflecting her real personality in reality shows like Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss Season 11, Hina is now soaring the TRP charts of Kasautii Zindagii Kat as Komolika and we are loving every bit of it. Being the fashionista that she is, Hina took to her official Instagram account to share a photo as a story ans she is looking mind-blowing.

Wearing a white strappy top with a floral cape, Hina is seen posing for a selfie in the snap. With soft curly hair and minimal makeup, Hina is raising the hotness quotient with her casual yet glam pose and we are loving every bit of it. Looking at the photo, one can understand why Hina Khan is considered as the queen of television as well as hearts.

Take a look at Hina Khan’s latest selfie here-

On the professional front, Hina is making all the right buzz with her stint as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. With this, she will be soon seen making her Bollywood debut and sharing the screen space with veteran actor Farida Jalal.

Check out some of Hina Khan’s stunning photos on her Instagram account here-

