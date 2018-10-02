Happy Birthday, Hina Khan: Television actor Hina Khan is one of the most loved and admired actors of the telly world. From Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to Bigg Boss 11, Hina has time and again proved that she is here and she is here to rule hearts. As she celebrates her birthday today on October 2, here are 20 photos that prove that the diva is a true fashionista.

Every once in a while we come across actors that make an impact on the small screen with their memorable characters and Television actor Hina Khan is one of them. With a spectacular stint in Star Plus’s hit show Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Akshara, Hina became a household name and achieved heights of popularity. However, Hina isn’t the one who likes to confine herself in a box.

To break away from her on-screen image, the beautiful diva surprised one and all when she decided to reflect their real personality in popular reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss. Proving that she is here and here to rule, Hina paved her way to the finale in both the shows, which has garnered her not only a lot of respect but also admiration.

All thanks to this, Hina Khan has emerged as one of the most loved and followed celebrities of the telly world, making her a social media sensation. With almost 4 million followers on her official Instagram account, Hina takes social media by storm every time she posts a new photo. One look at her Instagram profile and one can say that she is a fashion icon. From making heads turn in an ethnic outfit to raising temperatures with her glamorous avatar, she can carry any outfit with utmost grace and elegance.

No wonder, she is speculated to have been roped in to essay the iconic role of Komolika in Ekta Kapoor’s show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

Have a look at 20 photos of Hina Khan that proves she is a true fashionista:

