Hina Khan photos: Tv actress Hina Khan who is best known for her role in Kasuatii Zindagi Kay as Komolika has taken Instagram by storm with her hot and sultry pictures this year. The actress rose to fame with her shoe Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai where she played the role of Akshara Singhania. The show aired for 7 years and has gained the highest numbers on the TRP charts. This year surely was the best for Hina Khan as she will be soon seen making her Bollywood debut!

On the work front, television actress Hina Khan has worked in short films such as Smartphones and will be seen in another short film Lines. Interestingly, she has also featured in a music video titled Bhasoodi opposite Haryanvi singer Sonu Thakral in 2018. Hina Khan has been also been honoured with many awards among which she has bagged Indian Television Academy Awards for Best Popular actress for her show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Indian telly awards for best fresh New Face female. And this year she has even received the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Awards and Gold awards for her Bigg Boss 11 performance. As 2018 is coming to an end here are some of the hottest pictures of this year.

