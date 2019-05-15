Taking a huge leap from Television, Hina Khan is all set to make her debut at Cannes Film Festival this year. On her first day, Hina stunned everyone in a pink pantsuit and looked absolutely stunning. Hina Khan is in Cannes to unveil the first look of her upcoming film Lines in which she will share the screen space with veteran actor Farida Jalal.

Television actor Hina Khan has come a long way with her sheer talent and hard work. From winning hearts as Akshara in debut show Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, emerging as the runner up in reality shows like Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss and eventually reprising the iconic character of Komolika, Hina has given her to be at the top. As she continues to make waves in the television industry, she is all set to make her debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.

Representing her film Lines at Cannes, the first look of Hina Khan from France is finally out. Pulling off an all pink semi-formal look, Hina is dressed in a pink patterned button down shirt with pink pants, a matching blazer and nude heels. The white floral detailing on her outfit is making her stand out and giving major boss lady vibes. For her makeup and hair, Hina has opted for a fresh and breezy look with soft curls and nude lip shade.

Looking at her first look, we cannot wait to watch what Hina Khan has in store for her fans. Latest reports say that Hina is likely to walk the red carpet on May 17. With Hina Khan, celebrities like Mallika Sherawat, Neena Gupta, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut, Huma Qureshi and Diana Penty are also expected to turn heads at the Cannes Film Festival with their glamorous appearances.

In the film Lines, Hina Khan plays the role of Nazia and will be seen in a de-glam look. Directed by Hussain Khan and set against the backdrop of Kargil War, the film also stars Farida Jalal in a key role. The team of Lines will unveil the first look of the film at the Cannes Film Festival 2019. Along with this, Hina will also be seen romancing Priyank Sharma in Arijit Singh’s upcoming song Raanjhana.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App