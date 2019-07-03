After setting the Internet on fire with her social media pictures, Television queen Hina Khan is all set to conquer the heart of her fans with her next project. Currently, the actor is with her beau Rocky Jaiswal shooting on the hills. Take a look at her recent photos–

After winning the hearts with her small screen presence in the Ekta Kapoor’s show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Hina Khan is all set to astonish her fans with her upcoming project. Recently, the actor shared a series of pictures dressed in a print shirt and Aviators. With dewy makeup and simple hairdo, the actor is looking alluring in the pictures.

Hina is one of the popular divas of the television industry, who has won many hearts by her performances in the TV shows. She is known for her style and slays in every look starting from Cannes to her gym looks. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor has a massive fan following on social media and she loves to keep them up to date.

Hina is currently shooting for her next project in the hills with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. She never disappoints her fans as she constantly shares pictures of herself or enjoying at a particular place. She posted a video this morning in which Rocky is getting her a favourite packet of chips.

Meanwhile, in the work front, the actor recently shot a promo for the TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay with Karan Singh Grover as Mr Bajaj. Apart from that, the actor is also working on two films- Wishlist and Lines. Lines is directed by Hussein Khan and is set to release in August this year.

