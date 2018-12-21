Hina Khan hot photos: The social media sensation recently took to her official Instagram page to share pictures from the sets of Kanpur wale Khuranas, a comedy show hosted by Sunil Grover. And guess what? The upcoming episode of KWK will see none other than TV sensation and former Bigg boss contestant Hina Khan. The diva took to her official Instagram handle to share a picture with host Apar Shakti Khurrana and Farah Khan.

Hina Khan hot photos: Television queen Hina Khan famous for her iconic role as Komolika in Ekta Kapoor’s show Kasautii Zindagii Kay has been turning heads with her amazing acting skills and her stunning looks. The social media sensation recently took to her official Instagram page to share pictures from the sets of Kanpur wale Khuranas, a comedy show hosted by Sunil Grover. the first episode of Kanpur Wale Khuranas saw celebrity guests Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh who are currently promoting their film Simmba. And guess what? The upcoming episode of KWK will see none other than TV sensation and former Bigg boss contestant Hina Khan. The diva took to her official Instagram handle to share a picture with host Apar Shakti Khurrana and Farah Khan.

Talking about the picture uploaded an hour ago, Hina Khan is dressed in golden white off-shoulder MadGlam creation and has been styled by celebrity stylist Sunakshi Kansal. She has captioned her picture as Shine is my Favourite colour, the pic has garnered 50k plus likes in a short span of time and the count seems unstoppable. On the work front, Hina Khan will be soon making her Bollywood debut with Lines. Currently, former Bigg Boss contestant is playing the role of a villain in Star plus show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Take a look at her pictures here:

