Hina Khan sexy photos: Television star Hina Khan, who is not just a television star but also a social media sensation, has hinted at a secret project on her Instagram account. In the photo shared by Hina on her Instagram story, the diva is looking super hot in a glamorous avatar. Currently, Hina is essaying the role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay and gearing up to make her debut in Bollywood.

Hina Khan sexy photos: With a successful stint in shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss, Hina Khan has emerged as one of the leading and most bankable actors of the Television industry. As she continues to rule the small screen, the diva is all set to make her Bollywood debut and has a bunch of interesting projects in her kitty.

A few hours ago, the actor took to her official Instagram account to share a new photo hinting at a new project. In the photo shared as her story, Hina can be seen posing for the camera amid a bunch of striped boxes. Dressed in a sexy bralet styled with shorts, the diva is raising the hotness meter as she flaunts her toned legs. Looking at the photo, one can state that Hina is undoubtedly one of the hottest actors in the Television industry.

Although the photo was shared as her Instagram story and not on the profile, the photo is going viral on Hina’s fan clubs. As the photo raises excitement among Hina’s fans and followers, we cannot wait for the star to share photos from the said photoshoot and once again make everyone go gaga over her.

On the professional front, Hina Khan is currently stealing hearts with her stint in Star Plus’s hit show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. In the show, she is essaying the negative character of Komolika.

Have a look at stunning photos of Hina Khan:

