Hina Khan photos: After essaying the role of an ideal bahu on Star Plus’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for years, Hina Khan is on a mission to emerge as the most stylish diva of Television Industry. As she continues to garner praises for essaying the glamorous role of Komolika on Kasautii Zindagii Kay, she is leaving no stone unturned to charm everyone with her impressive sense of style. From acing the airport looks to making heads turn with her indo-ethnic attire, Hina has all eyes on her and she is not in a mood to let it pass.

To charm the audience, Hina took to her official Instagram account on November 23 in which she looks a vision in white. Donning a white multicoloured zipped crop top with wide legged pants, the stunner is taking the fashion quotient a notch above. To pair the look, she has tied her hair in a top knot and amping it up with statement gold hoop earrings. Keeping her makeup minimal, she is adding a bit of colour and oomph to her look with a bright pink lipstick.

Needless to say, Hina has received a big thumbs up for this attire not just from the fashion critics but also her fans and followers. Shared just a few hours ago, the photo is already all set to cross 200K likes and the comment section has been flooded with compliments praising her effortless styling and undeniable charm.

Along with telly shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Hina Khan has also participated in reality shows like Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss. In both the shows, Hina emerged as the first runners-up.

It’s always necessary to acknowledge an opportunity. Almost a year back when I had this opportunity i had to face a lot of challenges but looking at each challenge as a new opportunity in itself each time to prove yourself is a true winners attitude, of course it helps you while you’re inside the house but it actually matters when you come out. I did my best when I was inside and continue to do so in my life outside. I wish , hope and pray that everyone from this season of BB become achievers in their respective paths as real winners of real life. Glad and privileged to be present at their starting point in this journey that awaits them both inside and outside the house. @colorstv #BiggBoss12 #SherrKhan . 👗 @prem_thelabel 💍 @minerali_store 👠 @zara Styled by @kansalsunakshi

