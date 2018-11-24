Hina Khan photos: Hina khan aka Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Komolika might be taking a small break from the show but she is leaving no stone unturned to make an impressive style statement. To charm her fans, Hina took to her official Instagram account on November 23 to share her latest photos in which she is dressed in a white indo-western attire. Have a look at Hina Khan's latest photos here-

Hina Khan photos: After essaying the role of an ideal bahu on Star Plus’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for years, Hina Khan is on a mission to emerge as the most stylish diva of Television Industry. As she continues to garner praises for essaying the glamorous role of Komolika on Kasautii Zindagii Kay, she is leaving no stone unturned to charm everyone with her impressive sense of style. From acing the airport looks to making heads turn with her indo-ethnic attire, Hina has all eyes on her and she is not in a mood to let it pass.

To charm the audience, Hina took to her official Instagram account on November 23 in which she looks a vision in white. Donning a white multicoloured zipped crop top with wide legged pants, the stunner is taking the fashion quotient a notch above. To pair the look, she has tied her hair in a top knot and amping it up with statement gold hoop earrings. Keeping her makeup minimal, she is adding a bit of colour and oomph to her look with a bright pink lipstick.

Needless to say, Hina has received a big thumbs up for this attire not just from the fashion critics but also her fans and followers. Shared just a few hours ago, the photo is already all set to cross 200K likes and the comment section has been flooded with compliments praising her effortless styling and undeniable charm.

Along with telly shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Hina Khan has also participated in reality shows like Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss. In both the shows, Hina emerged as the first runners-up.

