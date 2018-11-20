TV actor Hina Khan aka the new-age Komolika of Kasautii Zindagii Kay is back to charm the audience with her latest photos. In the photos shared by Hina on her Instagram account, Hina is making a style statement at the airport with her quirky style. From yellow shades to metallic shoes, Hina Khan's quirky yet fun airport look is garnering a lot of compliments on social media.

After soaring the TRP charts with her power-packed entry in Star Plus’s hit show Kasautii Zindagii Kay as Komolika, fans eagerly look out for a glimpse of the diva on air. As she continues to play hide and seek with the viewers to raise excitement for her on-screen character, Hina is treating social media users on Instagram with her gorgeous photos that make the long wait seem worth it. On November 19, the television queen took to her official Instagram account to share her latest photos.

Stealing the hearts away at an airport, Hina looks stunning in a white multi-coloured cotton dress, which she has paired with metallic shoes. To amp up the fashion quotient in the look, the diva has added statement yellow sunglasses and a yellow bag that are adding quirk to her overall look. As she strikes a few poses at the airport, Hina looks breathtaking as the bright sunlight hits her glowing skin.

Received over 150K likes, the count doesn’t seem to stop anytime soon and is increasing by every passing second. Sharing the photo on her Instagram account, Hina quoted an inspirational quote in the caption. In the comment section of the photo, fans and followers cannot stop complimenting her natural yet glamorous look, which is making them go gaga over her.

On the work front, Hina Khan made her acting debut with Star Plus’s show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and garnered praises for her much-loved character Akshara in the show. Post this, the diva emerged as the first runners up of reality shows like Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 8 and Bigg Boss Season 11.

