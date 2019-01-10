Hina Khan hot photos: Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor looks stunning in her recently uploaded picture on Instagram. The Internet sensation has about 4.2 million followers and never misses a chance of proving herself well on screens. In the photo, she is looking outstanding in an orange traditional outfit, have a look.

Hina Khan hot photos: Television actor Hina Khan leaves no stone unturned to astonish her fans with her hot and sexy updates. The Internet sensation is widely famous for her sensuous avatar, stylish outfits and sexy pics. The hottie has about 4.2 million followers on Image-sharing platform Instagram which proves the diva to be her fans favourite. Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest photos. In the pictures, she is looking stunning in an orange traditional dress. With a messy ponytail and stylish neckpiece, the hottie has created a buzz on social media.

It is not the first time when the actor has surprised her fans with her hot and happening looks, she masters this talent and keeps on spreading her hotness on her social media portals. Hina Khan came into recognition after appearing in the famous Star plus show–Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and post to that appeared in Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss season 11. The diva is also counted amongst the allrounders as she has not only proved herself in serials but has also featured in the music video–Bhasoodi in the year 2018. Currently, the actor is winning hearts with her excellent performance in Ekta Kapoor’s show Kasautii Zindagii Kay where she is portraying the role of Komolika.

