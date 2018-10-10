Tv actor Hina Khan, who is reportedly all set to essay the iconic role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, is taking social media by storm with her latest photoshoot. In the photos that are surfacing on social media, Hina Khan looks dazzling in a statement blue lehenga and is sweeping her fans off their feet with her glamorous avatar.

Rising to fame with her popular telly show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai followed by her stint in Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss, actor Hina Khan has emerged as one of the leading ladies of the Television industry. Charming the audience with her spectacular acting skills and striking personality, the diva is no less than a fashion inspiration.

As she apparently gears to make a comeback on the small screen with the iconic role of Komolika in the reboot version of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, photos from her latest photoshoot are going viral on social media. In the photos that are surfacing on Instagram, Hina looks dazzling in a sky blue lehenga.

To amp up the look, Hina has styled the look with statement earrings, curly hair and dewy makeup. In one of the photos, Hina can be seen striking a sexy pose with a vintage car while in the other photo, Hina looks like a million bucks in her glamorous avatar.

Needless to say, her photos are taking social media by storm and is mesmerising her fans. With this, one can assert that Hina is not only a fashion inspiration but is also undoubtedly one of the most gorgeous actors we have in the Television industry.

Have a look at Hina Khan’s photos that sweep everyone off their feet:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More