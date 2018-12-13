Telly actor Hina Khan, who essays the role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, is setting the Internet on fire with her latest photos. In the photos shared by Hina on her Instagram account, the diva can be seen flaunting her toned body in the gym. Dressed in her workout attire, Hina is looking effortlessly hot in the photos. The diva has shared the photos on her official Instagram account's story.

TV Industry’s Komolika aka Hina Khan might be away from the show for a brief period of time but she is leaving no chance to stun her fans. Known as one of the most glamorous actors of Telly world, Hina is a fashion inspiration for many and her latest gym photos are proof of it. To keep the social media users hooked to her profile, Hina shared her latest photos on her Instagram story.

Posing amid the gym instruments, Hina looks breathtaking in her workout attire. Making a fashion statement, she is donning with a basic black tank top with a pink bralet paired with matching shorts, wristbands and sports shoes. With this, she has tied her hair in a ponytail and is carrying the no-makeup look with absolute ease and grace.

As she is gearing to make her Bollywood debut and play the iconic role of Komolika, Hina is spending most of her time in the gym to get an enviable body and her hard work and determination are undoubtedly evident. It was only recently that the diva made her way to the sexiest Asian woman list with a list of leading Bollywood and telly actors.

Even though the photos were shared on her Instagram story and not on her main profile, the photos are going viral in no time and taking social media by storm. On the professional front, Hina made her acting debut with Star Plus’s hit show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and later also starred in popular reality shows like Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss. In both the reality shows, Hina Khan emerged as a runner-up.

