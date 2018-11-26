Television beauty Hina Khan took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest airport look in a little unique attire. Well, the stunning lady who has over 4 million followers on social media, shared series of pictures in which she is seen wearing a multi-colour outfit with white casual shoes and shades. Take a look at the beautiful photos of Hina Khan.

Hina Khan photos: Television beauty Hina Khan is one of the much-loved and adored actresses in the Indian telly world. The lady who has worked in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for over 6 years, came to limelight after her controversial statements in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss created a whole lot of buzz in the industry. From being Akshara to participating and giving a strong competition to fellow contestants in Khatron Ke Khiladi, our diva bagged one of the most popular roles of Indian television. Essaying the role of Komolika in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Hina Khan has become the favourite bahu turned vamp.

Hina Khan took to her official Instagram handle to share her stunning airport look. Known as the fashionista of television, Hina Khan this time chose to go a little offbeat with her outfit. With white casual shoes, Khan wore a lemon coloured dress that was decked with a purple jacket. Unique enough? Well, so was her Instagram post. Talking about being a little offbeat in life, Khan’s series of photos in shades with curled up hair was taken at an airport. With over 4 million followers on social media, Hina Khan’s off-beat dressing photos garnered 93k likes within hours.

Take a look at the series of photos Hina Khan shared on her Instagram handle:

Talking about her projects, the lady according to her photo-sharing app is up to something daring and unique as she is often seen sharing her bike riding videos. The lady who was last seen in Bigg Boss and Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi, is currently seen essaying the role of Komolika from Kasautii Zindagii Kay that airs on Star Plus.

