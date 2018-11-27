Hina Khan videos: Known to sway everyone with her impeccable style, Tv actor Hina Khan, who is currently essaying the role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, is swaying everyone with her latest video. In the video shared by Hina on her official Instagram account, the diva can be seen making everyone go gaga over her glamorous looks and royal avatar.

Hina Khan videos: As Hina Khan continues to take great strides in her career, she has emerged as one of the most influential style divas in the Television industry. Be it essaying one of the most glamorous and iconic role of Komolika to making heads turn with her impressive style statement on social media, Hina has time and again proved she is a true-born fashionista. To bring in glitz and glamorous on an otherwise dull Tuesday morning, the stunning lady has shared her latest video on her official Instagram account.

Being the charmer that she is, Hina is swaying fans with her multiple glamorous looks in the video. As she gears to don the cover page of Asian Wedding magazine, the diva’s royal avatar in the video is worth a look. From making a royal entry in a vintage car to playing with her tasseled fur outfit, the video is a visual treat for not just Hina Khan’s fans but all fashion lovers. Looking at the video, one can state that this is the diva’s most glamorous photo-shoot till date and she looks absolutely breathtaking.

Interestingly, shared less than an hour ago, the video is all set to cross 100K views in no time as the count seems unstoppable ever since Hina has shared the video. With her massive and loyal fan base and undeniable charm, the comment section under the video has also been flooded with compliments praising her ethereal look and too hot to handle looks.

On the work front, Hina Khan made her acting debut with Star Plus’s hit show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and later displayed her bold and beautiful side in reality shows like Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi. As she essays the role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Hina will be soon seen making her debut in Bollywood.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More