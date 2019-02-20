Hina Khan in white shorts photo: A throwback photo of popular television actor Hina Khan has taken social media by storm! In the photo, the Komolika of Kasautii Zindagii Kay looks stunning in black high boots and white shorts with a black top.

Hina Khan in white shorts photo: Hina Khan, who has been ruling the television industry with her phenomenal performance as Komolika in Ekta Kapoor’s popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay has not only been ruling the small screen but is also becoming the queen of social media with her stunning and sultry photos! Her several fan pages on Instagram keep sharing her sexy and sultry photos on the Internet and a throwback photo of the former Bigg Boss contestant has been doing rounds on social media in which she is seen dressed in sexy white denim shorts with stylish black knee-length boots and a sexy black body-hugging top with a black shimmery jacket.

Her makeup and hairdo are making her look hotter and Hina Khan is also flaunting her sexy legs. Hina Khan has participated in many reality shows such as Bigg Boss season 11 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8. She emerged as the first runner-up in both the popular reality shows and is best known for playing the lead role in Star Plus’s hit show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for a long period of 8 years.

Hina Khan made headlines during her stay in the Bigg Boss house for her fights with inmates like Shilpa Shindey and Vikas Gupta.

