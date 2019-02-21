Hina Khan in yellow top photo: Popular television actress Hina Khan's latest photo on Instagram has been breaking the Internet! In the photo, we see Hina Khan dressed in a yellow top and the photo is being loved by all her fans!

Hina Khan in yellow top photo: One of the most popular names in the Indian television industry, Hina Khan is known for her amazing style statements, sexy fashion sense and phenomenal work, was awarded the Best Stylish TV Personality award last night and in order to express her happiness and excitement, the television diva took to her Instagram account to share an amazing photo with her award which she received at the Lions Gold Awards!

Hina Khan, who became a popular household name when she played the lead role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai which is one of the longest-running shows that airs on Star Plus. Hina Khan played the lead role of Akshara Singh in the show for a period of almost 8 years. She then participated in popular Indian television reality shows such as Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and Bigg Boss in the 11th season. Hina Khan became the first runner-up on the Salman Khan show and won millions of hearts during her stay in the show!

Hina Khan is now playing the role of Komolika in Ekta Kapoor’s show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 which is a rebooted version of the iconic shows Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She is also a social media sensation.

