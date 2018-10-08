Tv star and Bigg Boss 11 contestant Hina Khan once again gained light on social media on Monday, October 8, when she uploaded a beautiful picture on her official Instagram page. She was seen wearing a beautiful shimmery golden gown, which she paired with elegant golden earnings.

She was recently in light for her sizzling moves on the Nora Fatehi’s version of Dilbar, the video actually went viral

TV star and Bigg Boss 11 contestant Hina Khan once again created much buzz on social media on Monday, October 8, when she uploaded a beautiful picture on her official Instagram page. The picture was a throwback one, but indeed it once again depicted her beauty and grace. She was seen wearing a beautiful shimmery golden gown, which she paired with elegant golden earnings. The best part of her look was the dark shade lipstick and her hairdo.

The diva has been in the news for her hot workout videos and pictures. She often posts her workout videos on Instagram, which perhaps motivate all of us to stop slumber and get fit. Though the diva was trolled for posting her gym pictures, she totally embraced the hatred by just uploading more hot pictures.

Hina Khan, who gained massive fame with her active participation in the reality show Bigg Boss Season 11, manages to hog the headlines with something or the other. She was recently in light for her sizzling moves on the Nora Fatehi’s version of Dilbar, the video actually went viral.

In the video, the hottie was can seen flaunting her drop-dead gorgeous curves and showcasing her dancing skills like a queen, who does not care about the world.

