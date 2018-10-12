Hina Khan's latest Instagram post: Tv actor and Bigg Boss season 11 contestant Hina Khan once again melted many hearts on social media on Friday, after she uploaded an amazing picture on her official Instagram page. In the picture, the gorgeous was seen wearing a light brown top, which was paired with multi-stripe baggy pants.

The hottie has managed to grab headlines for a very long time, with the speculative news that she is going to be part of Ekta Kapoor's Kasauti Zingadi Kay 2

Hina Khan’s latest Instagram post: Tv star and Bigg Boss season 11 runnerup Hina Khan once again stunned her fans and followers on Friday, October 12, after she uploaded a very classy yet sexy picture on her official Instagram page. In the picture, the gorgeous was seen wearing a light brown top, which was paired with multi-stripe baggy pants. Her hairdo added more beauty to the picture, as she kept open with some soft curls.

The hottie has managed to grab headlines for a very long time, with the speculative news that she is going to be part of Ekta Kapoor’s Kasauti Zingadi Kay 2. The much-awaited news was unravelled by original Komolika alias Urvashi Dholakia that Hina will be playing the role of her in the famous TV serial.

The news was indirectly also confirmed by the diva herself, when she shared a selfie on her Instagram page writing, “Journey starts today”.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 might be about Prerna and Anurag’s rapturous love life, but it surely includes Komolika, played by Hina Khan.

Hina gained stardom after the massive success of her TV soap, titled Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and of course after her active participation in Salman Bhai’s famous reality, controversial show Bigg Boss season 11.

The diva is also popular for her intense workout videos, pictures on social media. Though she was lately trolled for sharing her gym pictures, she never fails to disappoint her fans. She fiercely uploaded more pictures.

