Hina Khan Instagram photo: The stunning television beauty, Hina Khan took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest alluring pictures in a denim dress with an award. Yes, the gorgeous lady who is currently seen as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, has bagged the best versatile actor award of the year in IQA International Quality Awards.

Hina Khan Instagram photo: Well, she is hot, gorgeous and definitely the perfect example of being the epitome of beauty. The stunning lady who barely misses an opportunity of surprising us with her appreciating roles in Indian daily soaps and of course, pictures on social media that goes viral like fire. With millions of followers worldwide, Khan is all set to make her Bollywood debut with yet to be named a movie which also stars veteran actress, Farida Jalal. She, in fact, took to her official Instagram handle to share the pictures with Farida Jalal from her sets in Kashmir.

Talking about her Instagram handle which has over 4.6 followers, Hina Khan is one of the most loved, adored and praised divas on social media. The gorgeous lady makes sure her millions of followers are well updated about her personal and professional life. Her alluring photos and adorable videos on the photo-sharing app are proof that the lady is quite active on the Internet. Recently, Hina Khan took to her account to share her yet another set of beautiful images in which she is seen laughing. Well, the candid pictures also had an award in the frame which read, IQA International Quality Awards. Yes, Hina Khan bagged the most versatile television actor of the year award from Brands Impact. Posing like a diva in a denim dress on the bed, Hina Khan’s smile stole the limelight of the picture in which she is seen hiding one side of her face with her short locks.

With a caption stating one more addition cheers, Hina Khan’s post was hearted 181,513 times by her followers with them congratulating the lady for winning the award. Take a look at the picture, here:

On the work front, Hina Khan is currently working as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 which airs weekly on Star Plus. The lady in the show is seen essaying the role of a selfish and cold=-hearted lady who forcefully gets married to Anurag Basu, the lead of the show played by Parth Samthaan. There are reports that Hina Khan will quit Ekta Kapoor’s iconic show by the end of March. Well, it definitely is a piece of bad news for Hina Khan fans but they are excited too to watch their ladylove featuring in the Bollywood film.

