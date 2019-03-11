Television beauty, Hina Khan took to her official Instagram handle to share her yet another series of sassy pictures in which she is seen wearing a hot pink coloured crop top with denim skirt. Known as the style icon of Telly world, Hina Khan who is currently seen as essaying the role of Komolika made her fans go gaga with the latest Instagram post.

Television beauty, Hina Khan barely misses an opportunity of making her fans go gaga with her hot and elegant photos on social media. The gorgeous diva who has over 4.6 million followers on Instagram, treated her fan base with her yet another set of uber-hot pictures in casuals. In a pink coloured crop top with denim skirts, Hina Khan in the latest post simply looks hot as she posed for a picture. Well, her curly locks with on the point make up is what stole the limelight and made her fans hit the heart button over 38,416 times on the photo-sharing app. With a caption saying that once in a while blow your own damn mind, definitely makes her look sassy and hot at the same time.

If you missed taking a sneak peek into the latest Instagram post of Hina Khan, take a look at it here:

On the work front, Hina Khan who is all set to entertain her huge fan following with the upcoming Bollywood movie which will star veteran actress Farida Jalal, is currently seen entertaining her television audience with her amazing acting skills and flawless beauty in Star Plus’s famous show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 as Komolika.

Also, take a look at this cute picture Priyank Sharma and Hina Khan, giving us some major friendship goals:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More