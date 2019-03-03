Hina Khan is one of the most beautiful divas in the Telly world who barely misses an opportunity of flaunting her fashion sense. The gorgeous diva who is all set to entertain her audience by making her Bollywood debut, took to her official Instagram handle to share another glimpse of her Komolika swag.

Decked in a Bengali bride avatar, Hina Khan in latest viral photos from the sets of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 starring Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan in the lead has set the Internet on fire. The gorgeous style icon of the Telly world who barely misses an opportunity of making flaunting her fashion sense, shared the pictures with her fans via Instagram story with a tag stating Komo Swag. Not just that, a video of her painting her own hands with a traditional red colour which is also known as alta, also made her fans excited for the upcoming episode of the show.

Coming back to the Instagram photo, Hina in the images is seen wearing a red coloured saree with golden border. The golden coloured dropping earrings with traditional bangles which are worn by married Bengali women, Kamar bandh and of course the nosering is simply making her entire outfit look stunning. Well, keeping her 21st century’s Komo swag on, Khan is seen wearing pink coloured leggings with a half tied saree. Well, Hina Khan definitely knows how to slay perfectly in whatever she wears on and off screens. If you missed watching Hina Khan’s latest Instagram stories, here is the sneak peek to the pictures:

According to the promo that has set the YouTube on fire, Erica aka Prerna will be seen shifting to Parth aka Anurag’s house with her bags. It will be interesting to watch the Prerna and Komolika live under the same roof as Anurag Basu’s wives.

