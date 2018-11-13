Hina Khan video: Television beauty Hina Khan took to her official Instagram handle to share her story in which she is seen riding a bike for the first time. The lady in her story wrote that she is riding a bike because of a new show or something on web or special appearance or a film.

Hina Khan video: Excited to know whats brewing up? Well, so are we as our stunning lady Hina Khan is all set to make her digital debut. Umm, though thats not a confirmed news but seems like the stunning television beauty wanted her fans to know that. In her latest Instagram story, Hina Khan shared her video in which she is riding on a scooty for the first time. With that was a message for her fans which has made us all curious to know what exactly is she trying to say.

In the post, gorgeous former Bigg Boss contestant asked her fans to guess why is she taking bike riding lessons. Not just that, the story further added that may be its beacause of a new show or something on web or special appearance or a film. Well, forcing her fans to think! The lady has definitely left us to think on whats going to happen. This is not for the first time that Hina Khan fans are curious and excited at the same time to know about her upcoming project.

Ever since the news of Ekta Kapoor’s iconic show Kasautii Zindagii Kay went viral on social media, Hina Khan’s 3.9 million fans were excited and even before the makers could spills the bean on who is going to essay the role of Komolika, Khan was declared the new Komolika. With smoky eyes, backless choli and silver jewellery, the lady simply slayed it like a boss lady in her first look. Take a look at the teaser that garnered thousands of likes on social media.

