Hina Khan latest photos: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Hina Khan took to her official Instagram account to share her adorable photos. In her photos, the beauty is seen wearing a white coloured long ethnic dress. On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, she shared a photo with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal.

Television beauty Hina Khan is back with a surprise! The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Hina Khan took to her official Instagram account to share an adorable photo of her celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi 2018 with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. In the series of photos posted, Hina looks gorgeous in an off-white anarkali suit with golden embroidery and simple makeup makes her look stunning in the picture. Not just that, the adorable lady shared a picture perfect photo of her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal.

Not just that, Hina Khan today, September 15 took to her official Instagram handle to share beautiful photos an ethnic dress. In a white dress with blue embroidery, Hina chose to wear flat black footwear and silver long earrings. The dress was adorned with a blue coloured belt which gave the dress a western touch. In her post, she wrote, “Magic is all around you just have to believe.” Take a look at the photos she shared on her social media handle.

Hina Khan recently went to London with her family in order to spend some quality time with them. She took to her Instagram account and shared a series of photos in which we can see how beautiful her family is. In her post, she wrote, “Yes we make a lovely family, touchwood. So a wonderful trip with this crazy bunch comes to an end. Thank you, god for another beautiful memory!” The beauty is thoroughly loved and adored by her huge fan following. Take a look her London photos.

